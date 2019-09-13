Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Boosted Align Technology (ALGN) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 19.82% above currents $106.35 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 17. See Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Benchmark

18/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $145.0000 130.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $130.0000 105.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $125.0000 115.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 122.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $101 New Target: $137 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $90 New Target: $125 Maintain

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 914.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa acquired 8,372 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 9,287 shares with $2.54M value, up from 915 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $14.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $177.93. About 558,385 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability

Among 3 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $313.25's average target is 76.05% above currents $177.93 stock price. Align Tech had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALGN in report on Monday, March 25 with "Buy" rating.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 74,803 shares to 685,102 valued at $118.90M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 84,486 shares and now owns 617,990 shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 1,565 shares. Laurion Management LP invested in 0.19% or 71,824 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 2,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 69,229 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 14,944 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Prtn Llc, a California-based fund reported 90,259 shares. 17,023 are owned by Westpac Banking. Cwm Ltd has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Riverpark Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.79% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 61,781 shares. Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 539,771 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 18,976 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj. On Friday, August 2 the insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.86 billion. The Company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). It has a 28.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference creates that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold Xilinx, Inc. shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 54 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 5,685 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 29,569 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp owns 380,605 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 4,870 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Inc. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 92,317 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 93,940 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 35,502 shares. Regions Fincl Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 96,658 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 286,196 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Main Street Lc owns 116,462 shares or 3.09% of their US portfolio. The Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

The stock increased 1.26% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 693,654 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER