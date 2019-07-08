Banner Corporation (BANR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION)

We are contrasting Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.74 N/A 4.09 12.99 Fidelity Southern Corporation 29 3.14 N/A 1.39 20.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Banner Corporation and Fidelity Southern Corporation. Fidelity Southern Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banner Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Banner Corporation is currently more affordable than Fidelity Southern Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Banner Corporation and Fidelity Southern Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.3% Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Banner Corporation has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fidelity Southern Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Banner Corporation and Fidelity Southern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 69.8% respectively. 2.4% are Banner Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.1% are Fidelity Southern Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation -1.68% -3.4% -10.54% -14% -7.73% -0.65% Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84%

For the past year Banner Corporation has -0.65% weaker performance while Fidelity Southern Corporation has 10.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Fidelity Southern Corporation.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.