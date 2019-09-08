Banner Corporation (BANR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.47 N/A 4.09 14.49 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 37 3.15 N/A 2.88 12.89

Table 1 demonstrates Banner Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Banner Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Banner Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Banner Corporation’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Banner Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Banner Corporation is $62, with potential upside of 15.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Banner Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.5% and 77% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of Banner Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year Banner Corporation was more bullish than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.