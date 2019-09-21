Banner Corporation (BANR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

This is a contrast between Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.64 N/A 4.09 14.49 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.82 N/A 1.14 16.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Banner Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Banner Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Banner Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Banner Corporation and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Banner Corporation has a 10.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 consensus price target and a 2.66% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Banner Corporation is looking more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Banner Corporation shares and 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. Banner Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year Banner Corporation has weaker performance than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Banner Corporation beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.