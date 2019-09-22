Banner Corporation (BANR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 54 3.64 N/A 4.09 14.49 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.82 N/A 1.14 16.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banner Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Banner Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.77 beta indicates that Banner Corporation is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Banner Corporation and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Banner Corporation has a 10.38% upside potential and a consensus price target of $62. Competitively the consensus price target of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 2.66% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Banner Corporation looks more robust than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.5% of Banner Corporation shares and 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. About 2.4% of Banner Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year Banner Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.