Banner Corporation (BANR) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.64 N/A 4.09 14.49 Old Line Bancshares Inc. 26 4.66 N/A 2.09 13.53

Table 1 highlights Banner Corporation and Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old Line Bancshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Banner Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Banner Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Banner Corporation and Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Banner Corporation’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Banner Corporation and Old Line Bancshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Old Line Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Banner Corporation has a consensus price target of $62, and a 10.38% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of Banner Corporation shares and 51.9% of Old Line Bancshares Inc. shares. 2.4% are Banner Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Old Line Bancshares Inc. 2.69% 7.05% 11.05% 4.52% -17.86% 7.29%

For the past year Banner Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Banner Corporation beats Old Line Bancshares Inc.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.