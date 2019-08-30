Banner Corporation (BANR) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Banner Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Banner Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Banner Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.90% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Banner Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation N/A 55 14.49 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Banner Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Banner Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Banner Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

Banner Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $62, suggesting a potential upside of 15.09%. The rivals have a potential upside of 19.81%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Banner Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banner Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Banner Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Banner Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, Banner Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Banner Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.