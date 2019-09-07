Banner Corporation (BANR) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Contrasting side by side

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner Corporation 55 3.47 N/A 4.09 14.49 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.95 N/A 2.52 12.20

Table 1 highlights Banner Corporation and Financial Institutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Financial Institutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Banner Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Banner Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Financial Institutions Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Banner Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Financial Institutions Inc. has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Banner Corporation and Financial Institutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Financial Institutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Banner Corporation’s upside potential is 15.31% at a $62 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of Banner Corporation shares and 72.2% of Financial Institutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Banner Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banner Corporation 6.6% 8.61% 11.85% 8.18% -5.68% 10.81% Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81%

For the past year Banner Corporation has weaker performance than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

Banner Corporation beats Financial Institutions Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.