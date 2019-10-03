Banner (BANR) to pay $0.41 on Oct 18, 2019; ADVANZ PHARMA (CXRXF) Sellers Increased By 50% Their Shorts

Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) is expected to pay $0.41 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:BANR) shareholders before Oct 8, 2019 will receive the $0.41 dividend. Banner Corp’s current price of $53.62 translates into 0.76% yield. Banner Corp’s dividend has Oct 9, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 146,468 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade

ADVANZ PHARMA CORP (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) had an increase of 50% in short interest. CXRXF’s SI was 900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 600 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 1 days are for ADVANZ PHARMA CORP (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)’s short sellers to cover CXRXF’s short positions. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Rosen Law Firm, PA Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Securities of Concordia International Corp. — CXRXF, CXRX – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Concordia International completes recapitalization – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Concordia International to rebrand as ADVANZ PHARMA following successful recapitalization – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company has market cap of $550.96 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Concordia International and Concordia North America. It has a 0.29 P/E ratio. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Banner Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.02% or 968,932 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 10,465 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,434 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 25,492 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 18,402 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 4,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares holds 65,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 42,987 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 12,404 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 101,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 16,787 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 7,204 shares.