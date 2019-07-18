Banner (BANR) Stock Value Declined While Tradewinds Capital Management Decreased Holding by $444,798; Petroleum & Resources Lifted Its Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $1.15 Million

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 29,552 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, up from 90,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $101.52. About 231,712 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92 million for 12.74 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Mesirow Financial Inv Mngmt accumulated 107,775 shares. Nordea Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 79,746 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 17,349 were accumulated by Basswood Capital Management Ltd. Sequoia Financial Advisors Lc holds 7,142 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 91,823 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 130,079 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 46,790 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 334 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 31,788 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,383 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 170,300 shares.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HFF, Inc. (HF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “BANR or NWBI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 66,099 shares. Rmb Capital owns 0.08% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 32,018 shares. Stelliam Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 32,500 shares. 12,900 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 190 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 197,838 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 6,756 shares. California-based Research Global Invsts has invested 0.36% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Zacks stated it has 88,081 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot holds 3,292 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 284,930 shares. Smithfield Trust Co holds 35 shares. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 8,569 shares. Veritable LP has 3,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl holds 262 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.