Banner (BANR) Stock Rose While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Its Stake; At&T (Put) (T) Shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 22.87M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Intelligence; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 115,704 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 10,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 48,386 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 9,096 shares. 12,404 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 17,101 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,534 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 68,853 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 79 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 82,798 shares to 211,375 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,763 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banner (BANR) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 9% to $0.38 Per Share, Schedules 3Q18 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Banner Corp. (BANR) Reports Acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) ROE Of 5.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T updates strategy at BofA conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Have Soared 30% or More This Year – Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Thinking of Buying Netflix Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 68,933 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.38% or 589,679 shares. Swedbank holds 1.53M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.43% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated accumulated 10.22M shares. Calamos Lc reported 2.17M shares. Amica Retiree Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 37,321 shares. The New York-based Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eastern State Bank holds 1.14% or 533,048 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru owns 150,748 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com holds 21,506 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 1.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 3.52M shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) invested 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen Capital reported 50,156 shares.