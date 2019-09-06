Banner (BANR) Stake Has Boosted by Nordea Investment Management Ab; As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Old West Investment Management Cut Position by $4.63 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Banner (BANR) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 7,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 79,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 72,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Banner for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 178,647 shares traded or 18.61% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 514,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 298,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 813,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.22% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 10.03M shares traded or 116.18% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss $5.13M; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas (NYSE:VTR) by 135,072 shares to 19,043 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) by 8,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,456 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.