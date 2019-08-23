Banner (BANR) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $444,798 as Share Value Rose; Tobam Cut Its Kellogg Co (K) Holding by $1.92 Million

Tobam decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 181,290 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 214,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 1.62 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 69,827 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.08% or 10,552 shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,281 shares. First Mercantile invested in 1,190 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com holds 0.03% or 116,925 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,219 shares. Principal Fincl has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 379,709 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 61,996 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bank Trust Company has 0.12% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Opus accumulated 56,000 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 28,607 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 45,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Lc accumulated 0.06% or 10,609 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.09% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kellogg Company Declares Regular Dividend of $0.57 per Share – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kellogg Company Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 33,020 shares to 43,720 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp by 415,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $39.7 Million, or $1.14 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2019; Results Highlighted by 10% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Improved Operating Efficiencies – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Banner Corp (BANR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.31 million for 12.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 168,224 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 0% or 206 shares. Stieven Capital Advsr Lp has 1.51% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 4,737 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 5,492 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research reported 13,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 16,267 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has 32,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Channing Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.77% or 708,317 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Ejf Cap Llc holds 5,408 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 91,823 were accumulated by Martingale Asset L P. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 482,250 shares.