Banner (BANR) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Leavell Investment Management Raised Its Dominion Res Va New (D) Stake by $857,736

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 4.47M shares traded or 12.39% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 208,618 shares traded or 33.42% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 12.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 170,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Limited reported 1,305 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 51,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc reported 48 shares. Citadel Advisors accumulated 400,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 32,817 shares. Elizabeth Park Advsrs Ltd holds 164,083 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank accumulated 16,169 shares. Ejf Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 5,408 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,439 shares. 65,900 were reported by Bessemer Group. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 30,933 shares. Kennedy Mngmt stated it has 123,930 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0.01% or 497,019 shares.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,002 shares to 26,884 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,370 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.