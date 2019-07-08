Banner (BANR) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Position as Shares Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 7.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 35,892 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.93M for 12.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

