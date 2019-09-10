Banner (BANR) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in V F (VFC) by $17.38 Million as Stock Value Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 152,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, down from 186,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 260,367 shares traded or 69.58% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 1,950 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.27M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.74 million for 13.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40 shares to 95 shares, valued at $169.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 1,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,903 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $484.19 million for 17.24 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.