Banner (BANR) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $771,606 as Valuation Declined; As Republic Services (RSG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Cut Its Position by $341,440

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 238,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, down from 252,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 136,673 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 4,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,165 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 83,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 764,640 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $251.70 million for 28.01 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.22% or 701,345 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co holds 102,231 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 143 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 43,234 shares. City Holdings Commerce holds 0.02% or 800 shares in its portfolio. 270 were reported by Webster Bancorp N A. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,457 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.02M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,925 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Commerce Comml Bank reported 0.03% stake. Intrust State Bank Na holds 6,570 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.65% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 69,612 shares. Cap World, a California-based fund reported 1.50M shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 37,755 shares to 42,623 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 70,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Republic Services Stock Sends Up Big Buy Signal – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd accumulated 59,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 38,720 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Nordea Investment Mngmt accumulated 79,746 shares. United Automobile Association owns 4,783 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 24,237 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management, a California-based fund reported 250,733 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 208,316 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 96,492 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 37,426 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Inv Ser Limited Liability has 0.97% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 42,304 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group accumulated 1,917 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 9,898 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 35,351 shares to 52,493 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 26,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,971 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 12.91 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.