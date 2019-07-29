Banner (BANR) Shareholder Adams Express Company Decreased Its Position by $345,600 as Stock Declined; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Lifted Its Holding by $407,550 as Stock Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Banner Corporation (BANR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Banner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 221,125 shares traded or 36.15% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 147.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 1,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,274 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 1,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.65. About 464,480 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (NYSE:TSE) by 11,563 shares to 46,929 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Ord (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,456 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 4,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Llc reported 4.44% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 59,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,636 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,875 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 21,214 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 9,898 shares stake. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Washington Trust State Bank invested in 0.03% or 3,985 shares. Da Davidson Communications holds 9,695 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 585 shares. Mesirow Fincl Management reported 107,775 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl has 272,520 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 382,200 shares to 668,200 shares, valued at $26.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 13.90 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.