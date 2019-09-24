Banner (BANR) Market Valuation Rose While Forest Hill Capital Has Lowered Holding by $2.50 Million; As Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stock Value Declined, Inca Investments Has Cut Holding by $32.60 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 46,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 220,336 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93M, down from 266,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 81,447 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 77.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 639,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 187,756 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58 million, down from 827,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 306,758 shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,100 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.48M for 12.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 17,757 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Llc owns 69,157 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 66,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 198,146 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 11,845 shares or 0.26% of the stock. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 271 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 129,701 shares. Amer International Gru reported 25,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 437,809 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Bridgeway accumulated 63,700 shares. 909 are held by Ls Investment Advsr Lc. 4,786 are held by Riverhead Capital Mngmt. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 9,298 shares. Century Cos holds 131,291 shares.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.65 million for 13.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.