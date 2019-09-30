Banner (BANR) Market Valuation Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Increased Stake; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Valuation Rose, Alpha Windward Has Cut Holding by $475,215

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 10,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 213,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55M, up from 202,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 116,300 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 4.42M shares traded or 65.94% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/04/2018 – Ingevity at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28; 21/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : SunTrust: Americans Plan to Boost Savings with Tax Refunds; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) RATIO WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 9.8% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN PRIOR QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST EFFICIENCY RATIO TO FALL BELOW 60% IN NEXT 12 MOS: CEO

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 34,781 shares to 618,545 shares, valued at $24.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 34,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,132 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AmericanWest Bank to Merge with Banner Bank Nasdaq:BANR – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2014, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” published on March 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Banner Corporation to Acquire Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation to Attend Sandler O’Neill West Coast Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr holds 0.1% or 38,146 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And reported 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Illinois-based Channing Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.87% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.1% or 126,902 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation owns 2,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 4,186 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 31,821 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York owns 23,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Trust LP stated it has 85,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 4,783 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 437,246 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated holds 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 17 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 76,656 shares. Everence Management accumulated 4,150 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 20,806 shares to 21,581 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks Inc.: SunTrust to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Thursday, October 17, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp holds 0.3% or 35,140 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 22,192 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gabelli Comm Advisers Incorporated owns 176,167 shares. 20 were reported by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. 25,663 were accumulated by Schroder Management Group. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 2,565 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Virtu Ltd has invested 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gideon reported 27,581 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt LP holds 2.86% or 518,639 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv reported 818,983 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 10,021 shares.