Banner (BANR) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $444,798 as Market Value Declined; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Decreased Stake by $864,695 as Stock Price Declined

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,058 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.94M, down from 253,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $219.98. About 354,892 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 47,666 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.02% stake. Fred Alger Inc invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 1,076 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services invested in 0.06% or 1,057 shares. First Natl Bank owns 1,598 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 2,957 shares. Rockland Tru holds 1,136 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company accumulated 0.06% or 29,317 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 53,972 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 18,873 shares. Optimum Invest accumulated 150 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 1,687 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 199,015 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 943 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 41,319 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $58.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 164,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $143.63M for 26.06 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. BEAUDOUIN MARK T had sold 27,848 shares worth $6.28 million. 2,000 shares valued at $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Wednesday, January 30. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of stock. King Ian also sold $5.25 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F on Tuesday, February 12.

