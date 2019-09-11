Banner (BANR) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Stake by $444,798; Perigon Wealth Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $1.52 Million

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 192,411 shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 11,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 57,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.74M for 13.36 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 29,417 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 20,000 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 10,469 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 10,034 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Corporation holds 202,356 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 16,169 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 33,309 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 4,373 shares. 123,930 were reported by Kennedy Cap Mngmt. Envestnet Asset reported 16,430 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 62,879 shares. 28,953 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Arizona State Retirement invested in 48,199 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 10,723 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Franchise Partners Llp reported 6.92M shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 84.89M shares. Canal Insur Com has invested 5.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Capital Mngmt owns 80,894 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.59M shares. Kensico Mgmt has 3.16M shares for 7.32% of their portfolio. Mawer Invest Ltd owns 1.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.90M shares. Moreover, Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp has 4.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29M shares. Agf Investments holds 412,281 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Management Or reported 83,466 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Lincoln Capital Ltd invested in 47,403 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Puzo Michael J reported 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Shufro Rose And Lc has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Connable Office has 1.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

