Banner (BANR) Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Cut Position by $1.97 Million; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stock Value Rose, James Investment Research Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.38 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 30,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 142,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.78 million shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EBITDA $487.6M; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 07/03/2018 U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 61.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 22,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 116,300 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.64 million for 13.32 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 28,199 shares to 895,900 shares, valued at $64.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Management Ltd reported 95,420 shares. Pitcairn Comm has 4,226 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Management Ltd Company reported 741,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited holds 79 shares. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 3.41 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 446,179 shares. Boston Partners reported 97,564 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 595,236 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsr owns 0.08% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 10,471 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 6,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Co reported 54,579 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd has invested 0.26% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 4,746 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 10,706 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,787 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 328,081 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 32,102 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability owns 9,617 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 551 shares stake. Quantum Cap accumulated 0.2% or 7,925 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 29 shares. Natixis holds 31,430 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.04% or 3.12 million shares. 43,302 were reported by Cibc World Corp. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 93,529 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 147,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 4,180 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 9.36M shares. Washington-based Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Co has invested 0.14% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.