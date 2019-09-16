Banner (BANR) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Stake by $675,000; Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) Holding by $2.49 Million; Share Price Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 46,930 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 60,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.48 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.06 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 13/04/2018 – HSBC SAYS RINGFENCING PROJECT COST GBP400M OVER 2016 AND 2017; 09/03/2018 – JCDECAUX JCDX.PA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 18/04/2018 – Senior HSBC Asia Equities Executives Maynard, Baker Leave Bank; 26/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Securities (South Africa) (Pty) Limited : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – Hammerson PLC; 19/03/2018 – India most vulnerable country to climate change – HSBC report; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 17/04/2018 – Investors should vote against top HSBC executives’ pay- PIRC; 09/05/2018 – CNP ASSURANCES CNPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 18.8 FROM EUR 17.8; RATING REDUCE; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Affrms ‘BBB+/A-2’ And ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ Rtgs On HSBC Mexico; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability Corp accumulated 213,228 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Pitcairn accumulated 0.02% or 4,226 shares. Cambridge holds 7,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc stated it has 198,146 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv holds 25,071 shares. Principal Fin Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 272,846 shares. Paradigm Mngmt New York reported 23,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 17,349 are owned by Basswood Management Ltd Llc. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Foundry Limited owns 0.02% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 10,469 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 3,000 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 276,079 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 311,203 shares to 632 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,853 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.95 per share. HSBC’s profit will be $4.62B for 8.35 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by HSBC Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Engie (GDSZF) by 53,720 shares to 174,100 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 61,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).