Banner (BANR) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Stake; Provident Trust Co Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 54,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.76M, up from 985,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $234.21. About 3.06 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 240,393 shares traded or 52.71% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,825 shares to 6,835 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl owns 468,822 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Company reported 59,330 shares stake. Cambridge Tru Co stated it has 2.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spinnaker Tru accumulated 16,243 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 50,476 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 1.24M shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Co has 11,184 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt owns 23,539 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.69% or 550,757 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Commerce Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,200 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc has 1,286 shares. Blair William Il holds 320,894 shares. Soros Fund invested in 115,000 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn LP invested in 0.12% or 12,375 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru Bancshares has invested 1.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,402 were reported by Alps Advsr. 63,700 are held by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 25,492 shares. 59 are held by Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 6,835 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 828,070 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 324,390 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.01% or 5,714 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.41 million shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested in 0.04% or 3,985 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 219,860 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,534 shares.

