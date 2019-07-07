Banner (BANR) Analysts See $1.05 EPS; Rosehill Resources – Class A (ROSE) Shorts Up By 0.86%

Rosehill Resources Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) had an increase of 0.86% in short interest. ROSE’s SI was 711,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.86% from 705,600 shares previously. With 127,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Rosehill Resources Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s short sellers to cover ROSE’s short positions. The SI to Rosehill Resources Inc – Class A’s float is 9.94%. It closed at $3.46 lastly. It is down 47.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ROSE News: 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources at Cocktails Hosted By KLR Group Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rosehill Resources Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROSE); 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC – DELAY PRINCIPALLY RELATES TO THE COMPUTATION OF THE COMPANY’S TAX PROVISION AND RELATED DISCLOSURE; 14/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources 1Q Rev $55.8M; 06/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources Announces New Timing for Presentation at IPAA OGIS; 02/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources: Townsend Will Remain With Co During Search for Replacement; 29/03/2018 – ROSEHILL RESOURCES INC – DELAY IN FILING 10-K DUE TO DELAY EXPERIENCED BY CO IN COMPLETING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, OTHER DISCLOSURES IN ANNUAL REPORT; 02/05/2018 – Rosehill Resources: Townsend Also Indicated Intention to Step Down as a Director; 02/04/2018 – Rosehill Resources Cocktails Scheduled By KLR Group for Apr. 9

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Banner Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 81,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De reported 3,424 shares stake. Principal Fincl Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 8,586 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Dimensional Fund L P owns 2.42M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 17 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0% or 334 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 16,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Glenmede Trust Na holds 206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,723 shares. Citigroup stated it has 23,513 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dana Invest reported 38,649 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 637 shares stake.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $152.95 million. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves.