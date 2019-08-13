Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Position Has Boosted by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd; Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Its Netease (NTES) Position by $482,000

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.38B market cap company. The stock increased 10.95% or $25.75 during the last trading session, reaching $260.89. About 1.35 million shares traded or 95.59% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 17/03/2018 – China’s

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 7,095 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.40 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 70,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,392 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BWFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,746 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 40,902 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 9,675 shares. Clover Limited Partnership owns 70,592 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 7,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Int Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 3,939 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 29,835 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com owns 9,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elizabeth Park Cap reported 0.98% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) or 446 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.01% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) or 30,237 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 20 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 74,576 shares. Perritt Management invested 0.77% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Citigroup accumulated 7,047 shares.