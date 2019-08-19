Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Holding; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Position by $311,373

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.18. About 301,033 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 05/03/2018 – Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq Breadth Weakens: Decliners, 200 Day MA, 50 Day MA; 23/04/2018 – Argo Group to Transfer Listing to NYSE from NASDAQ; 20/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 115 Points but Nasdaq Fades — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Up Cannabis and Unison Benevolent Fund Announce Major Music Industry Support; 21/05/2018 – PUHUI WEALTH INVESTMENT SEEKS NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘PHCF’; 02/05/2018 – Realm Therapeutics Files Registration Statement with the U.S. SEC to Facilitate Nasdaq Listing of ADSs Representing Ordinary Sh; 28/03/2018 – LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 227.88 Points (3.26%); 13/03/2018 – Days Inn partners with ParticipACTlON to promote physical activity

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 19,161 shares traded or 74.30% up from the average. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares to 75,536 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,083 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BWFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Northern Trust holds 74,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,595 shares. Elizabeth Park Advsrs Limited holds 0.98% or 84,202 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 21,529 shares. 147,492 were reported by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,290 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company stated it has 189,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 25 shares. 698,157 were accumulated by Seidman Lawrence B. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 9,675 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 100,121 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Korea Investment Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Regentatlantic Ltd invested in 42,305 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co owns 275,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 222,428 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pggm stated it has 301,841 shares. State Street holds 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 5.11M shares. 4,447 are owned by Westover Capital Advsr. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 44 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 14,509 shares stake. 10,272 are held by Creative Planning. Optimum Invest reported 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 20.49 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 280,525 shares to 944,340 shares, valued at $25.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 281,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).