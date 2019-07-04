Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 29 3.98 N/A 2.27 12.94 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.56 N/A 0.85 17.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY). Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY), which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 4.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.41 beta. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 56.8%. About 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. -0.74% -1.54% -1.61% -1.61% -3.22% 2.47% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.4% 6.18% 3.14% 12.24% -4.12% 11.66%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bankwell Financial Group Inc. beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.