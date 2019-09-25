Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 28 3.65 N/A 2.27 12.36 Webster Financial Corporation 49 3.61 N/A 4.09 12.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation. Webster Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Webster Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 0.9% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.41. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Webster Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 31.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.4% and 93.2% respectively. Insiders owned 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while Webster Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 10 factors Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.