Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has 53.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 13.1% of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 0.90% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group Inc. N/A 29 12.36 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

The potential upside of the competitors is 98.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bankwell Financial Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bankwell Financial Group Inc. 0.83% -2.57% -6.02% -3.34% -12.16% -2.12% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Bankwell Financial Group Inc. has -2.12% weaker performance while Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s competitors have 14.99% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that Bankwell Financial Group Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Bankwell Financial Group Inc.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees. It operates through a network of nine branches and a loan production office in Fairfield and New Haven counties, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.