Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) to pay $0.13 on Aug 26, 2019; Allstate Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding

Allstate Corp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 22.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp sold 3,907 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Allstate Corp holds 13,649 shares with $3.92 million value, down from 17,556 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $73.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) is expected to pay $0.13 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:BWFG) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. Bankwell Financial Group Inc’s current price of $26.09 translates into 0.50% yield. Bankwell Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 8,808 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients in Connecticut. The company has market cap of $204.57 million. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and mid-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and retail lending products comprising residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer installment loans to the community in general and commercial customers, as well as to their executives and employees.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 100,121 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp owns 35,804 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Strs Ohio stated it has 10,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilkins Inv Counsel holds 22,165 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 40,902 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 4,437 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 9,437 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 14,302 shares. Seidman Lawrence B stated it has 16.57% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). 21,529 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. 15,030 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Blackrock invested in 310,835 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 24.30% above currents $286.9 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Allstate Corp increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 15,342 shares to 23,814 valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 218,476 shares and now owns 497,014 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was raised too.