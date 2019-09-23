BankUnited Inc. (BKU) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Comparison side by side

Both BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited Inc. 34 3.07 N/A 2.85 12.07 WesBanco Inc. 38 4.30 N/A 3.00 12.19

Demonstrates BankUnited Inc. and WesBanco Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. WesBanco Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BankUnited Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BankUnited Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of WesBanco Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BankUnited Inc. and WesBanco Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

BankUnited Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. WesBanco Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.3% of BankUnited Inc. shares and 59.9% of WesBanco Inc. shares. BankUnited Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 1.7% are WesBanco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93% WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3%

For the past year BankUnited Inc. had bullish trend while WesBanco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WesBanco Inc. beats BankUnited Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.