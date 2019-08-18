BankUnited Inc. (BKU) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of BankUnited Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BankUnited Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has BankUnited Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited Inc. 0.00% 10.40% 1.00% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares BankUnited Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited Inc. N/A 34 12.07 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

BankUnited Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio BankUnited Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BankUnited Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

$40 is the consensus price target of BankUnited Inc., with a potential upside of 27.19%. The competitors have a potential upside of 24.91%. With higher possible upside potential for BankUnited Inc.’s peers, analysts think BankUnited Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BankUnited Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankUnited Inc. -2.44% 1.93% -4.73% 1.06% -12.69% 14.93% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year BankUnited Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

BankUnited Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BankUnited Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BankUnited Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors BankUnited Inc.’s peers beat BankUnited Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.