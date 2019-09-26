BankUnited (BKU) to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

BankUnited Inc (NYSE:BKU) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:BKU) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. BankUnited Inc’s current price of $34.01 translates into 0.62% yield. BankUnited Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 636,754 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 30.58% above currents $127.89 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Goldman Sachs. See United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $128.0000 New Target: $165.0000 Upgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $168 New Target: $176 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold United Rentals, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Com owns 8,282 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. 43,931 were reported by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 51,609 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.14% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 73,863 shares. Wesbanco National Bank has 0.08% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 12,468 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 1,988 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.11% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,892 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Us Bank De holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 4,809 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,114 shares. Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,700 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.3% or 18,550 shares.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $9.87 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

The stock increased 2.53% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 17,213 shares. Boston Prtn has 1.39 million shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 21,056 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.71% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 428,131 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 1,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 10,947 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 143,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 829,405 are owned by Strs Ohio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 275,519 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 816,529 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Legal & General Group Public Ltd has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

More notable recent BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) And Wondering If The 19% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BankUnited (BKU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BankUnited Celebrates its 10th Anniversary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: BankUnited lays off employees – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: May 07, 2019.