BankUnited (BKU) to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 3,180 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 330,843 shares with $44.32 million value, down from 334,023 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

BankUnited Inc (NYSE:BKU) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:BKU) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. BankUnited Inc’s current price of $34.28 translates into 0.61% yield. BankUnited Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 1.39 million shares traded or 102.06% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 7,474 shares to 175,133 valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,940 shares and now owns 199,652 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

