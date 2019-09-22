BankUnited (BKU) to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019; ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES ORDINARY SHA (ESVIF) Shorts Decreased By 0.92%

BankUnited Inc (NYSE:BKU) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:BKU) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. BankUnited Inc’s current price of $33.60 translates into 0.63% yield. BankUnited Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 735,351 shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017

ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had a decrease of 0.92% in short interest. ESVIF’s SI was 657,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.92% from 664,000 shares previously. With 37,800 avg volume, 17 days are for ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:ESVIF)’s short sellers to cover ESVIF’s short positions. It closed at $2.77 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,047 are held by Trexquant Investment L P. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 2,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,747 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Sei reported 316,318 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 2,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Llc invested in 0.16% or 11,057 shares. 1.37M are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Prns Limited Co has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc owns 10,089 shares. Geode Management Lc invested in 1.06M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Enterprise Financial Services holds 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 413 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp holds 2.21% or 2.39 million shares.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Ensign Energy Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $411.66 million. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, transportation, wireline services, and production testing services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal and underbalanced drilling, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.