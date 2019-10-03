BankUnited (BKU) to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019; Covington Capital Management Has Decreased By $491,197 Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Covington Capital Management decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management sold 10,451 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Covington Capital Management holds 162,505 shares with $7.69 million value, down from 172,956 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $213.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 23.52M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/03/2018 – Allison Prang: BREAKING: “Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management”; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued

BankUnited Inc (NYSE:BKU) is expected to pay $0.21 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:BKU) shareholders before Oct 11, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. BankUnited Inc’s current price of $32.55 translates into 0.65% yield. BankUnited Inc’s dividend has Oct 15, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 429,396 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Great West Life Assurance Can has 10,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 18,120 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 15,350 are held by Spirit Of America Management New York. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 2,688 shares. 3.47M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. D E Shaw & has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 295,204 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp reported 137,507 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc owns 17,213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,440 shares in its portfolio. Teton holds 0.08% or 25,300 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Blair William & Il reported 83,896 shares. Nwq Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company reported 200,413 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.18 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 16,560 shares to 342,572 valued at $13.77M in 2019Q2. It also upped Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 4,060 shares and now owns 5,235 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.