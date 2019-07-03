BankUnited (BKU) to pay $0.21 on Jul 31, 2019; R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) SI Decreased By 8.01%

BankUnited Inc (NYSE:BKU) is expected to pay $0.21 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:BKU) shareholders before Jul 11, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. BankUnited Inc’s current price of $33.09 translates into 0.63% yield. BankUnited Inc’s dividend has Jul 12, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.09. About 508,397 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BankUnited, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.97% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 200,000 shares. Snow Cap Management L P accumulated 1.07M shares or 2.25% of the stock. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 19,742 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 16,347 shares. Boston Prtn reported 1.41 million shares stake. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested 0.15% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Bessemer Gru stated it has 74 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.01M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com accumulated 12,964 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 14,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Research has 0.44% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 678,124 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management L P has 100,970 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 16,778 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 6,292 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,482 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $68 activity. Shares for $68 were bought by Rubenstein William S. on Thursday, January 31.