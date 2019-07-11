Bankunited (BKU) Position Raised by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd; American Research & Management Lowered Position in International Business Machine (IBM) as Stock Declined

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 141.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 10,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, up from 7,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 30,231 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.85. About 293,349 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $68 activity.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 30,459 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,630 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company accumulated 24,699 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle reported 6,750 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company owns 81 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Art Ltd Com invested 0.02% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Trexquant Inv LP holds 16,881 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 2,195 shares. 183,716 are owned by Kennedy Cap Management. Renaissance Technology reported 700,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 32,684 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 2.72 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 100,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 17,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na has 1.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 77,451 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 15,558 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 404,264 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Capital City Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 10,825 shares. 30,142 were accumulated by Meritage Portfolio Mgmt. Pro Inc accumulated 4 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 909,693 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 125,899 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 10,697 shares. Welch Gp Limited Com has invested 2.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 138,695 were accumulated by Hartford Inv. 2,336 are held by South Texas Money Management. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc reported 13,775 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fin has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).