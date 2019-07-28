Bankunited (BKU) Holding Lifted by Maltese Capital Management Llc; Cryolife (CRY) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 28,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 395,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, up from 366,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 71,053 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has risen 20.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 Cryolife 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/04/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC CRY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 39.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 140,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 495,069 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 355,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 426,912 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 517,750 shares to 7.71M shares, valued at $275.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 136,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Martingale Asset LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 7,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Kbc Group Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 312 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 1.12M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc holds 1.61M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 17,270 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 93,717 shares in its portfolio. 157 were accumulated by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Company. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 14,877 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 45,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $68 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 2,447 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 8,171 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 898,872 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Bokf Na reported 18,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 4,750 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 128,742 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.07 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential reported 106,811 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Spirit Of America Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). 59,240 are held by Neville Rodie & Shaw.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 276,484 shares to 644,053 shares, valued at $29.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 75,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,039 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).