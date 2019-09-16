Bankunited (BKU) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Position by $23.87 Million as Market Value Declined; First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holder Castine Capital Management Lowered Holding as Stock Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 41,695 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 12/03/2018 – First Bank Helps Make The Dreams Of Three North Carolina Residents Come True; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc. (BKU) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 723,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 5.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.64 million, down from 6.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 308,799 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold BKU shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc invested in 0% or 189 shares. Blair William Il has 83,896 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 2,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity owns 132,774 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company owns 140,029 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 220,190 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0% or 13,851 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 84,125 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 85,438 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 143,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invests stated it has 19,411 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.09% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 1.34 million shares. Assetmark reported 273,535 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has 0.03% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 216,803 shares to 5.77 million shares, valued at $252.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 44,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BKU’s profit will be $68.45 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by BankUnited, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 48,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 25,485 shares. Dana Advsr has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 14,174 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 291,247 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Legal And General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 6,064 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt accumulated 0.1% or 42,834 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 652,114 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 1,080 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 6,530 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 30,543 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 985 were reported by Huntington Savings Bank. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.02% or 6,349 shares.