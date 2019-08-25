BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

This is a contrast between BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial Corporation 14 2.84 N/A 1.14 11.78 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.74 N/A 0.75 11.32

In table 1 we can see BankFinancial Corporation and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Riverview Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BankFinancial Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. BankFinancial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Riverview Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.34 beta indicates that BankFinancial Corporation is 66.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Riverview Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BankFinancial Corporation and Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BankFinancial Corporation has a 49.78% upside potential and an average target price of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BankFinancial Corporation and Riverview Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 64% respectively. About 0.1% of BankFinancial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Riverview Bancorp Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankFinancial Corporation -1.9% -4.89% -11.54% -11.95% -18.92% -10.3% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76%

For the past year BankFinancial Corporation has -10.3% weaker performance while Riverview Bancorp Inc. has 16.76% stronger performance.

Summary

BankFinancial Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Riverview Bancorp Inc.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.