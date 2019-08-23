BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

As Savings & Loans companies, BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial Corporation 14 2.92 N/A 1.14 11.78 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.94 N/A 0.65 31.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BankFinancial Corporation and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BankFinancial Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BankFinancial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BankFinancial Corporation and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

BankFinancial Corporation’s 0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BankFinancial Corporation and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of BankFinancial Corporation is $17, with potential upside of 46.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BankFinancial Corporation and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 55.3%. 0.1% are BankFinancial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankFinancial Corporation -1.9% -4.89% -11.54% -11.95% -18.92% -10.3% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. -1.66% -3.35% 4.69% 17.01% 12.76% 34%

For the past year BankFinancial Corporation has -10.3% weaker performance while Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has 34% stronger performance.

Summary

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats BankFinancial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.