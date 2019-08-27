BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BankFinancial Corporation has 68.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of BankFinancial Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BankFinancial Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.30% 1.20% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares BankFinancial Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial Corporation N/A 14 11.78 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

BankFinancial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio BankFinancial Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BankFinancial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

$17 is the average price target of BankFinancial Corporation, with a potential upside of 52.33%. The potential upside of the peers is -6.36%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that BankFinancial Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BankFinancial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankFinancial Corporation -1.9% -4.89% -11.54% -11.95% -18.92% -10.3% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year BankFinancial Corporation has -10.30% weaker performance while BankFinancial Corporation’s competitors have 17.15% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

BankFinancial Corporation has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BankFinancial Corporation’s rivals are 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

BankFinancial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BankFinancial Corporation’s rivals beat BankFinancial Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.