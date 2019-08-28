BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Contrasting side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial Corporation 14 2.81 N/A 1.14 11.78 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.49 N/A 2.49 13.28

In table 1 we can see BankFinancial Corporation and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BankFinancial Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BankFinancial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 1.2% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that BankFinancial Corporation is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BankFinancial Corporation and Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0.00

BankFinancial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 51.38% and an $17 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.6% of BankFinancial Corporation shares and 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares. BankFinancial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BankFinancial Corporation -1.9% -4.89% -11.54% -11.95% -18.92% -10.3% Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12%

For the past year BankFinancial Corporation has -10.3% weaker performance while Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana has 12.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats BankFinancial Corporation.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, funds transfers, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, general insurance agency, and trust services. Further, it offers wealth management services, including investment, financial planning, and other wealth management services through third-party broker-dealers, as well as sells property and casualty insurance, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.