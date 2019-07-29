BankFinancial (BFIN) to pay $0.10 on Aug 23, 2019; Micron Technology (MU) Sellers Increased By 4.74% Their Shorts

BankFinancial Corp (NASDAQ:BFIN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFIN) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. BankFinancial Corp’s current price of $13.75 translates into 0.73% yield. BankFinancial Corp’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 17,534 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) had an increase of 4.74% in short interest. MU’s SI was 62.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.74% from 59.68M shares previously. With 37.34M avg volume, 2 days are for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)’s short sellers to cover MU’s short positions. The SI to Micron Technology Inc’s float is 5.84%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 11,804 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,706 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 298 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 428,277 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 1.46 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 4,320 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 15,400 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 912,022 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 178,248 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Invest invested in 0% or 240 shares. 539 are held by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0% or 40,222 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 66,213 shares.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding firm for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking services and products in Illinois. The company has market cap of $213.37 million. The firm accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.42 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 5.49 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.