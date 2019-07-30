BankFinancial (BFIN) to pay $0.10 on Aug 23, 2019; Ems Capital LP Has Boosted Its Adecoagro S A (AGRO) Stake

Ems Capital Lp increased Adecoagro S A (AGRO) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ems Capital Lp acquired 233,600 shares as Adecoagro S A (AGRO)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Ems Capital Lp holds 10.31 million shares with $71.01M value, up from 10.07M last quarter. Adecoagro S A now has $800.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 67,163 shares traded. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 12.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACION; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +47.9%

BankFinancial Corp (NASDAQ:BFIN) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:BFIN) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. BankFinancial Corp’s current price of $13.93 translates into 0.72% yield. BankFinancial Corp’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 30,713 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 18,481 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company reported 72,100 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 433,965 shares or 0% of the stock. Pl Advsr Limited Liability has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) or 298 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 51,827 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 19,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com owns 188,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 178,343 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 4,203 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,854 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer reported 49,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,012 are owned by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. 1,183 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Inc.