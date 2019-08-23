Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stock Value Declined While Pl Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.17 Million; Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Lowered Stake

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 46,888 shares traded or 42.58% up from the average. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 100,012 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 66,213 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% or 107,838 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 912,022 shares. Products Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 123,289 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 13,439 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has 51,827 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 40,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 418,590 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 62,822 shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $39.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Goldman Plans to Pull Back Commodities Trading Operations – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This is Why BankFinancial (BFIN) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports a Change in Board of Directors and a Stock Repurchase Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares to 698,157 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disintegration Launching in 2020 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Berkshire Hills and SI Financial Announce Regulatory Approvals and Planned Closing Date of Pending Merger – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A First Look at â€˜Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,â€™ the Next Game From the Makers of â€˜Pokemon Goâ€™ – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Matrix Returns to the Big Screen for 20-Year Anniversary Exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.