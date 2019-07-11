Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stock Price Declined While Pl Capital Advisors Decreased by $9.17 Million Its Holding; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Valuation Declined While Gratia Capital Decreased Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 14,784 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 1.40M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 23/05/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark Group Announce Upcoming Conference Details; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $58.60M for 8.03 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $39.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

